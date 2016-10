08:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Terrorists thow explosive at Kalandiya Crossing Terrorists last night threw an explosive device at passersby at the Kalandiya Crossing in Judea and Samaria. There were no injuries; police are searching for the terrorists.



