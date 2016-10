08:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Terrorists throw rocks at Ohalim Junction in Negev Terrorists threw rocks at Israeli cars passing the Ohalim Junction in the Negev. There were no injuries, and police are searching the area to apprehend the terrorists.



