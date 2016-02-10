IsraelNationalNews.com

Clinton leads Trump in latest poll

In a recent Fox News poll, Clinton leads Trump 43%-40% when including support for third-party candidates.

Both candidates are viewed unfavorably; 53% view Clinton unfavorably, 55% view Trump unfavorably.



