In a recent Fox News poll, Clinton leads Trump 43%-40% when including support for third-party candidates.
Both candidates are viewed unfavorably; 53% view Clinton unfavorably, 55% view Trump unfavorably.
07:52
News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16
Clinton leads Trump in latest poll
