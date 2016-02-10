07:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Elul 29, 5776 , 02/10/16 Clinton leads Trump in latest poll In a recent Fox News poll, Clinton leads Trump 43%-40% when including support for third-party candidates. Both candidates are viewed unfavorably; 53% view Clinton unfavorably, 55% view Trump unfavorably.



