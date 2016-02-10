Filipino president praises Hitler

Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said that the implied praise issued by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines for Hitler is "revolting" and "unacceptable."

Lauder, in Jerusalem for the funeral of Shimon Peres, condemned Duterte for saying he would be happy to slaughter drug addicts in his country just as Hitler slaughtered the Jews. “These statements are revolting, and President Duterte must retract them and apologize,” said Lauder, who heads the international organization representing Jewish communities to the government of 100 countries.