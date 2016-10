Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett was surprised to see so many senior Israeli officials standing in line to shake hands with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas at the funeral of Shimon Peres.

"I could not understand why Israelis stood in line to shake hands with Abbas, who encourages the murder of Israelis and who pays pensions to the families of terrorist murderers. Let him stop funerals before coming to a funeral," wrote Bennett.