Hevron, Jerusalem top terror list

Surveys show that 48% of terror attacks are carried out in the Hevron and Jerusalem areas.

The worst attacks were in Jerusalem, and next on the list were other areas within the Green Line.

There were 27 ramming attacks in Jerusalem and Hevron. Hevron has the highest number of terror victims who were killed.

100 shooting attacks were carried out by Arab terrorists, and in 23 of them Israelis were injured.

In the past year, there were 1,422 Molotov cocktails and other explosives thrown; 2,234 rock attacks, and 60 rockets thrown at Israel from Gaza.