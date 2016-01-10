Former MK Ben Ari: Death trap for Judea and Samaria

Otzma Yehudit Chair Dr. Michael Ben-Ari criticized the government's decision to approve 100 new homes near Shiloh for Amona residents.

"The Israeli government is making empty promises as compensation for the destruction of Jewish villages, in this case Amona. This is a death trap for all Jewish building in Judea and Samaria. The Israeli government needs to build, not destroy. Amona's residents must not fall for the immoral bait which lured the residents of Migron and Givat Haulpana," Ben-Ari said.

"An agreement to destroy houses in Amona is an acceptance of the decision to uproot our stronghold in the land, bit by bit. Only a determined fight to stand up for our values will strengthen our hold on Amona and the rest of Israel," he said.