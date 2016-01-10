Akunis: Israel and China hold innovation conference

Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) met Saturday evening with his Chinese counterpart, Jong Won. Won attended Peres' funeral and left Israel for Beijing on Saturday night.

The two agreed that the main event marking 25 years of Israeli-Chinese diplomatic relations will be held next year during the "Israel-China Innovation Conference." Israeli PM Netanyahu is also set to participate in this event.

"This is an expression of the warm relationship between Israel and China. Our two countries become closer every year," Akunis said.