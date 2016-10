20:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16 Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16 Happy New Year (Shana Tova) from President Rivlin Read more



President Rivlin wishes Shana Tova, expresses hope for peace and unity, invites you to visit Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs