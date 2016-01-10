An unknown person entered a synagogue in Russia with a container of gas and a gun.
A security guard who was at the scene sustained severe injuries from gunshots.
More to follow.
Tags:Russia, Shooting Attack
20:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16
Security guard stabbed in Russia
Tags:Russia, Shooting Attack
