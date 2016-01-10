Man with gun & gas canister attempts to break into Moscow synagogue

At least one person has sustained severe gunshot wounds after an armed perpetrator made his way into a synagogue in central Moscow and threatened to set it on fire, local media reported.

The attacker had a gun and a canister of gasoline with him, saying that he was going to burn the house of prayer.

A security guard was injured in an attempt to prevent the perpetrator from entering the building, which belongs to the Moscow Choral Synagogue.

The guard was hospitalized in critical condition after the bullets hit him in the head and chest.

However, according to Ren TV, the injured person could have been a visitor.

The perpetrator was detained by the police, RIA Novosti said citing police sources.