IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
19:56
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16

Stabbed soldier's condition moderate, stable

Medical staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem report that the IDF soldier who was stabbed at Kalandia is in moderate and stable condition. 

The soldier was stabbed at Kalandia crossing on Friday night. He is fully conscious.



Tags:stabbing attacks


Related Stories
Last Briefs