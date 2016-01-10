Medical staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem report that the IDF soldier who was stabbed at Kalandia is in moderate and stable condition.
The soldier was stabbed at Kalandia crossing on Friday night. He is fully conscious.
Tags:stabbing attacks
19:56
Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16
Stabbed soldier's condition moderate, stable
