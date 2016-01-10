19:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16 Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16 Hijab threatens World Championship The World Championship in Chess, which is scheduled to be held in March 2017 in Tehran, may be canceled after the iranian government insisted that all female participants from foreign countries attend wearing a hijab.







► ◄ Last Briefs