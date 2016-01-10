IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Elul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16

Hijab threatens World Championship

The World Championship in Chess, which is scheduled to be held in March 2017 in Tehran, may be canceled after the iranian government insisted that all female participants from foreign countries attend wearing a hijab.



Tags:Iran, world championship


