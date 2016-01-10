According to a survey by Fox News, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is leading Republican candidate Donald Trump by 3%.
The poll was done follwing this week's presidential debate in New York.
Tags:election 2016
|
19:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5776 , 01/10/16
Poll: Clinton leads Trump by 3%
According to a survey by Fox News, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is leading Republican candidate Donald Trump by 3%.
The poll was done follwing this week's presidential debate in New York.
Tags:election 2016
Related Stories
Last Briefs