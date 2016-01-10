Report: Israel pays compensation to Turkey

Israel on Friday paid $20 million in compensation to Turkey over the Mavi Marmara flotilla incident in 2010, which led to the suspension of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing CNN Turk.

The amount was paid to the bank account of the Turkish Justice Ministry, the broadcaster said.

