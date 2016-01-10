Abbas under fire for attending Peres funeral

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas was criticized by both his Fatah faction and rival Hamas for attending the funeral of Shimon Peres and for his handshake with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Haaretz reports.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Fatah criticized Abbas’s decision to attend the funeral, but also said that “despite our displeasure with the President’s attendance at Peres’ funeral, we know [he is just as patriotic as we are] and we don’t have all the information.”

