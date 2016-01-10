Netanyahu holds diplomatic meetings

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a series of diplomatic meetings at his home in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon, following the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

Netanyahu met with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the President of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, French President Francois Hollande, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)