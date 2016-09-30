Ban orders inquiry into bombing of aid convoy

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced on Friday he is setting up a board of inquiry to investigate the bombing of an aid convoy in Syria last week that killed 18 people, AFP reported.

American officials have concluded that Russian planes carried out the air strikes on September 19 that hit the 31-truck convoy bringing aid to a town west of the besieged city of Aleppo.

