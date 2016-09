The Kremlin on Friday dismissed a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which said that Russian airstrikes on Syria have killed more than 9,300 people in the past year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that information provided by the Britain-based organization could not be viewed as reliable.

