15:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 30-year-old woman moderately injured by pressure cooker A 30-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries and burns to her upper body after a pressure cooker exploded. MDA paramedics rushed to her house on Frankfurter Street in Jerusalem, evacuating her to Hadassah Hospital.







