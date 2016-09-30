A Palestinian terrorist was arrested after attempting to stab brigade commander in the South Hevron Hills area.
The terrorist was searched and his knife was found. No one was harmed.
Tags:stabbing attacks
|
14:57
Reported
News BriefsElul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16
Terrorist attempted to stab senior officer near Hevron
A Palestinian terrorist was arrested after attempting to stab brigade commander in the South Hevron Hills area.
The terrorist was searched and his knife was found. No one was harmed.
Tags:stabbing attacks
Related Stories
Last Briefs