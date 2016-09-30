A munitions shell from the British Mandate period was found at a construction site on Hashmonaim Street in Ra'anana. The shell is 115 mm in diameer.
Police sappers are currently at the site.
Tags:history
Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16
Munitions shell from British period found near Ra'anana
