13:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 Yachimovich: PM didn't address Abbas MK Shelly Yachimovich (Zionist Union) harshly criticized PM Netanyahu for ignoring Abbas' presence at Peres' funeral. "Though Abbas was sitting directly opposite PM Netanyahu, the prime minister did not say a single word to him or about him. This was an extremely important event, and the setting only emphasized Netanyahu's actions. Abbas was already criticized by his own people for choosing to attend Peres' funeral. PM Netanyahu is terrified of any hint of political opportunity, even if it is only a symbolic one," she said







► ◄ Last Briefs