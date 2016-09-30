Clinton: When Peres spoke it was like listening to a psalm

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Thursday held a pre-High Holidays conference call with Jewish leaders, reaffirming her commitment to Israel’s security and paying tribute to former President Shimon Peres, who she described as a friend.

“I will always – as I always have – stand up for Israel’s security, continue to work toward peace, and to try to do everything possible to protect Israel from the unwarranted and unfair efforts to delegitimize it,” Clinton said, according to the Jewish Insider.