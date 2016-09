01:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 Elul 27, 5776 , 30/09/16 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem register victories The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team defeated Ironi Nahariya by a score of 99-69 on Thursday evening. In a second game, Hapoel Jerusalem defeated Maccabi Rishon Lezion by a score of 93-81. With the wins, the two teams will face each other in the Winner Cup finals.



