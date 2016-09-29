Netanyahu and Clinton have warm, cordial meeting

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held what the Prime Minister's Office called "a warm and cordial meeting" with former United States President Bill Clinton, Thursday evening at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem.

Clinton has come to Israel for the funeral of former prime minister Shimon Peres, which will be held tomorrow on Mount Herzl in the capital. Also attending the meeting were Acting National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council Yaakov Nagel and attorney Yitzhak Molcho, Netanyahu's personal emissary.