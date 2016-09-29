One person was wounded, Thursday evening, when a car bomb exploded in the Ar-Rahab neighborhood of Cairo.
There are unconfirmed reports that it was an attempt to eliminate an aide to Egypt's General Prosecutor.
News BriefsElul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16
Car bomb in Cairo wounds 1
