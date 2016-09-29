IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16

Bus stoned in Galilee Arab town; no injuries

Police were sent to the Arab town of Majd Al-Krum in the western Galilee, Thursday evening, after unknown people threw a rock at an Egged bus there.

There were no injuries but the windshield of the bus was shattered.



