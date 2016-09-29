Police were sent to the Arab town of Majd Al-Krum in the western Galilee, Thursday evening, after unknown people threw a rock at an Egged bus there.
There were no injuries but the windshield of the bus was shattered.
|
20:23
Reported
News BriefsElul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16
Bus stoned in Galilee Arab town; no injuries
Police were sent to the Arab town of Majd Al-Krum in the western Galilee, Thursday evening, after unknown people threw a rock at an Egged bus there.
There were no injuries but the windshield of the bus was shattered.
Last Briefs