PM in high-level meetings in shadow of Peres funeral

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet, Thursday evening with European Union foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini and former president Bill Clinton of the United States.

Some see the meetings as opportunities to take advantage of the presence of world leaders for the funeral of elder statesman Shim'on Peres. Netanyahu will try to hold as many meetings as he can after the funeral with such leaders as France's Francois Holland and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. No meetings are scheduled with senior American officials but that could change, and Netanyahu is not expected to meet Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.