Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16
US: 18 senior IS members eliminated in the last month
The United States Army said, Thursday, that 18 senior members of the Islamic State terror movement have been killed in the last month as a result of coalition air strikes.
13 of them were killed in the Iraqi city of Mosul.
