Russia has 'responsibility' to calm Syria

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Russia has a "special responsibility to calm violence and give a political process a chance" in Syria, according to Agence France Presse.

"The latest offensive by the Syrian regime against Aleppo -- supported by Russia -- has made the suffering of the civilian population yet worse," the two leaders agreed in a telephone talk, according to a statement released by Merkel's office.