Indictments were filed, Thursday, against 70-year-old Uriel Tamir of Bat Yam, charging him with incitement to violence or terror and publishing incitement to racism.
Tamir is being charged for Facebook posts in 2014 in response to news stories.
News BriefsElul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16
70-year-old indicted for anti-Arab internet indictment
