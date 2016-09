The Foreign Ministry confirmed, Thursday, that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri will come to Israel on Friday for the funeral of former prime minister Shim'on Peres. Israel Defense Forces Radio reports he will be accompanied by Egypt's ambassador to Israel, but President Abdel Fattah As-Sisi won't be coming.

Shukri is among 15 foreign ministers, five prime ministers and 20 presidents scheduled to attend the observance at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.