16:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 PM OKs Abbas participation in Peres funeral Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has approved the request of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to attend Friday's funeral of Shim'on Peres. Abbas is expected to be accompanied by senior negotiator Saeb Erekat, Majid Faraj, Hussain Ash-Sheikh and Mohamad Al-Madani.



