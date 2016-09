The official value of the shekel rose an average of .02 percent, Thursday, in mixed trading against the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.755, down .08 percent, while the Euro rose .064 percent to 4.2144 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.8928 shekels, up .027 percent. The Canadian dollar jumped 1.014 percent to NIS 2.87.