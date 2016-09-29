Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will attend the funeral of former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres, according to several PA officials who talked to Agence France Presse on Thursday.
PA Officials: Abbas will attend Peres's funeral
