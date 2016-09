The District Court in Tel Aviv sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined a total of 7,500 shekels on David Arzkenzi, the former policeman from the North Tel Aviv Station for taking bribes, forgery and invasion of privacy.

Arzkenzi was charged with,among other things, carrying out checksin the database of the Israeli police, including the criminal register, and transmitting the information to private investigators for thousands of dollars in cash and other benefits.