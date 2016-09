13:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 MK Eitan Broshi: Zionist Camp to join Government MK Eitan Broshi speculated in an interview with the Knesset Channel that the Zionist Union Party would join the the current Likud-led government.



