13:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 8000 Police Officers to Secure Peres' Funeral The funeralof frormer President Shimon Peres, which will be attended by many foreign leaders and dignitaries, will be secured by a force of 8,000 police officers.



► ◄ Last Briefs