12:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Bahrain minister in surprise tribute to Shimon Peres Read more



Foreign Minister of Arab country pays tribute to Peres, inviting swift condemnation from colleagues, calling Peres a 'killer of children'. ► ◄ Last Briefs