News Briefs

U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday night ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, who passed away at the age of 93.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of Shimon Peres, former President and Prime Minister of Israel, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on September 30, 2016,” Obama wrote in a presidential proclamation.