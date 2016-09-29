Nachala movement leader: 'Peres played a role in the settlement enterprise'

Daniella Weiss, former mayor of Kedumim and a leader of the Nachala settlement movement, on Wednesday recalled Shimon Peres’s contribution to the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

“The left talks about Peres’s sin, the beginning of the massive settlement in areas liberated during the Six Day War. Even though the breakthrough was in Gush Etzion and in Hevron with Rabbi Hanan Porat and Rabbi Levinger, the signing of the Sebastia agreement with Shimon Peres was actually the beginning of the massive Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” Weiss told Arutz Sheva.