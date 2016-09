04:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Pepe the Frog meme added to ADL hate database Read more



Anti-Defamation League adds cartoon character that has become a popular symbol for white supremacists to its online hate database. ► ◄ Last Briefs