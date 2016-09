04:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Elul 26, 5776 , 29/09/16 Most Americans believe Clinton won first debate A majority of Americans believe Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won Monday night's presidential debate, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll released on Wednesday. The online poll, which gathered responses from more than 2,000 people on Tuesday, found that 56 percent of American adults felt that Clinton did a better job than Trump in the first of their three televised debates, compared with 26 percent who felt that Trump did better. Read more



