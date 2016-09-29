WZO Head: 74% of anti-Semitic attacks go unreported

The deputy head of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), Yaakov Haguel, summed up the past year's activities for Arutz Sheva and spoke about the organization's goals for the coming year.

Haguel stressed right at the beginning that even if it appears that the Jewish nation and the state of Israel are suffering from a barrage of anti-Semitism and political boycotts, "we have been in much worse situations. We are familiar with anti-Semitism going back to Queen Esther and so many other cataclysmic events in our history, but today we have the state of Israel and we are going to be here forever."