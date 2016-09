Due to the funeral of the ninth president of Israel, Shimon Peres, and following the orders of the police, the Jerusalem Light Rail will operate a shortened route this coming Friday, between the Central Station and the Air Force Station (Pisgat Ze'ev).

The Light Rail will operate in this format from 5:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Upon completion of the funeral and the approval of the police, the Light Rail will resume full service.