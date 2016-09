22:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Danish far-right group's 'anti-migrant spray' draws ire Read more



Far-right group hands out hair spray to be used against violent migrants. 'Some Danish girls don't dare go outside after dark.' ► ◄ Last Briefs