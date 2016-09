14:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 'How many Arab leaders will come to Peres' funeral?' Lawyer and Gush Emunim activist Elyakim Haetzni pointed out a potential irony at the upcoming funeral of Shimon Peres. "It's the laugh of history - or the justice of history - that everybody and his uncle will be at Peres' funeral, but let's count how many Arabs come, if any at all, how many Arabs that he propped up in Ramallah and showered with billions and made leaders out of - how many will come? Already now, they're slandering him."



