14:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Elul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16 Hamas celebrates Peres' death



In the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for the Islamist Hamas terrorist organization commented on Peres' death, saying that "The Palestinian people are happy at the death of this criminal. "Shimon Peres was one of the last Israeli founders of occupation. His death marks the end of an era in the history of the Israeli occupation," spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.