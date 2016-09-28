IsraelNationalNews.com

Ukrainians: Rivlin needs to apologize to the nation

After Rivlin said at the Ukrainian parliament that many of the helpers of the Nazis were Ukrainians, nationalistic voices within the country demanded that Rivlin apologize for his remarks.

"He disgraced our nation," they said.



