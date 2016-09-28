After Rivlin said at the Ukrainian parliament that many of the helpers of the Nazis were Ukrainians, nationalistic voices within the country demanded that Rivlin apologize for his remarks.
"He disgraced our nation," they said.
|
14:15
Reported
News BriefsElul 25, 5776 , 28/09/16
Ukrainians: Rivlin needs to apologize to the nation
After Rivlin said at the Ukrainian parliament that many of the helpers of the Nazis were Ukrainians, nationalistic voices within the country demanded that Rivlin apologize for his remarks.
"He disgraced our nation," they said.
Last Briefs